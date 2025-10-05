Kim Jong Un announced new military measures in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that Pyongyang is preparing new military steps in response to the increasing military activity of the United States on the Korean Peninsula. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the state agency KCNA, transmits UNN.

Details

During a speech at a military exhibition on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Jong Un stated that North Korea has already directed its strategic resources to priority targets related to the security situation in the region.

Proportionate to the growth of US forces in Korea, our strategic interest in the region has also grown, and we have accordingly allocated special means for key targets. Our enemies should consider in which direction their security environment is developing - said Kim Jong Un.

He added that North Korea "will certainly develop additional military measures," without disclosing details.

According to South Korean officials, the DPRK is strengthening military cooperation with Russia, providing assistance in the war against Ukraine, including sending troops and artillery.

Kim is also deepening his alliance with China - he recently visited Beijing, where he participated in a military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II together with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated his readiness for negotiations with the United States if they abandon the demand for denuclearization. He also expressed warm memories of former President Donald Trump.

Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea