All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
04:26 PM
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
04:25 PM
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
July 23, 12:48 PM
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
July 23, 12:21 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
July 23, 10:37 AM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
July 23, 08:25 AM
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
04:25 PM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 10:37 AM
Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister discussed possibilities for joint weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

President Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and possibilities for joint weapons production. Humanitarian demining and assistance with water supply to southern regions were also discussed.

Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister discussed possibilities for joint weapons production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and opportunities for joint weapons production. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Zelenskyy and the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry discussed opportunities for joint weapons production

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President expressed gratitude to Israel for the decision to allocate assistance in the field of providing water supply systems to the southern regions.

We also hope for support for efforts regarding humanitarian demining of contaminated territories. We discussed this during the meeting. Thank you for your willingness to help

- Zelenskyy reported.

Last year, trade turnover between Ukraine and Israel increased by 65% - Sybiha23.07.25, 13:55 • 3554 views

Addition

Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. This comes against the backdrop of the global security threat posed by the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Israel
Pyongyang
Tehran
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
