Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister discussed possibilities for joint weapons production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and opportunities for joint weapons production. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The President expressed gratitude to Israel for the decision to allocate assistance in the field of providing water supply systems to the southern regions.

We also hope for support for efforts regarding humanitarian demining of contaminated territories. We discussed this during the meeting. Thank you for your willingness to help - Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. This comes against the backdrop of the global security threat posed by the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang.