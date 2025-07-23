Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister discussed possibilities for joint weapons production
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and possibilities for joint weapons production. Humanitarian demining and assistance with water supply to southern regions were also discussed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and opportunities for joint weapons production. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Zelenskyy and the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry discussed opportunities for joint weapons production
The President expressed gratitude to Israel for the decision to allocate assistance in the field of providing water supply systems to the southern regions.
We also hope for support for efforts regarding humanitarian demining of contaminated territories. We discussed this during the meeting. Thank you for your willingness to help
Last year, trade turnover between Ukraine and Israel increased by 65% - Sybiha23.07.25, 13:55 • 3554 views
Addition
Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat.
Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. This comes against the backdrop of the global security threat posed by the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang.