Last year, trade turnover between Ukraine and Israel increased by 65% - Sybiha

Last year, trade turnover between Ukraine and Israel increased by 65% and amounted to almost one billion dollars. Also, the two countries have significant defense potential that needs to be realized, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, UNN reports.

Last year, trade turnover between our countries increased by 65% and reached almost one billion dollars. We need to develop this positive dynamic. It is important for us to resume the activities of the commission on trade and economic cooperation and hold its next meeting - Sybiha noted.

Also, according to Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine and Israel have significant potential in the field of defense technologies, which needs to be realized.

Ukraine and Israel have significant potential in the field of defense technologies. It is time to realize it together for the sake of security and stability of both states. Deeper interaction is expected in the fields of medicine, energy, cybersecurity, and defense. - Sybiha said.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat amid the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang. Both countries face security challenges from Russia and Iran.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. He will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community.