Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Iranian threat and bilateral relations discussed: Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat.

Iranian threat and bilateral relations discussed: Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mykhailo Brodsky, according to UNN.

At the meeting with President Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat.

- the ambassador reported.

Andriy Sybiha, together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, visited Babyn Yar23.07.25, 16:31 • 2398 views

Addition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. He will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat amid the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang. Both countries face security challenges from Russia and Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Israel
Pyongyang
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
