Iranian threat and bilateral relations discussed: Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mykhailo Brodsky, according to UNN.

At the meeting with President Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat. - the ambassador reported.

Andriy Sybiha, together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, visited Babyn Yar

Addition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. He will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat amid the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang. Both countries face security challenges from Russia and Iran.