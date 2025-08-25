In Dnipropetrovsk region, a night attack by Russian drones damaged solar panels and an enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging solar panels and a private enterprise. Nikopol was also shelled with FPV drones and artillery, which led to damage to the power line.
Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, there is damage to solar panels and at an enterprise, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In the Pokrovska community of Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit with drones overnight. A house caught fire, the fire was extinguished. Solar panels, a house, a private enterprise, and a car were damaged.
According to him, air defenders shot down an enemy UAV over the region.
The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that in the evening and in the morning, the Russian army struck Nikopol several more times. They used FPV drones and artillery. A power line was damaged.
76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine25.08.25, 08:19 • 1356 views