Exclusive
06:07 AM • 3138 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 7356 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 6440 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 20249 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 37845 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 37797 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 35426 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 49087 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 82229 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64587 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Publications
Exclusives
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a night attack by Russian drones damaged solar panels and an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging solar panels and a private enterprise. Nikopol was also shelled with FPV drones and artillery, which led to damage to the power line.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a night attack by Russian drones damaged solar panels and an enterprise

Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, there is damage to solar panels and at an enterprise, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Pokrovska community of Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit with drones overnight. A house caught fire, the fire was extinguished. Solar panels, a house, a private enterprise, and a car were damaged.

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, air defenders shot down an enemy UAV over the region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that in the evening and in the morning, the Russian army struck Nikopol several more times. They used FPV drones and artillery. A power line was damaged.

76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine25.08.25, 08:19 • 1356 views

