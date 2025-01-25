Firefly lunar probe captures Earth's eclipse from space

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88336 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100435 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111227 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103798 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113443 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116999 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119824 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114537 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33043 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167290 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157026 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114537 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119824 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140345 views
Actual
Firefly lunar probe captures Earth's eclipse from space

Firefly lunar probe captures Earth's eclipse from space

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32821 views

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has captured rare images of an eclipse of the Earth during its mission to the Moon. The device has successfully launched a 45-day mission and is already transmitting scientific data to Earth.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, launched to the moon on January 15, took unique images of the Earth's eclipse from space. This is reported by Gizmodo, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, Firefly's Blue Ghost lander began its journey to the moon a little over a week ago, and the mission has already transmitted stellar images from space. In addition to checking off a list of critical milestones, Blue Ghost also took a classic photo of the Earth and captured a brief moment of darkness when the Earth eclipsed the Sun.

Blue Ghost was launched on January 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Ghost Riders in the Sky mission. The vehicle will stay in space for 45 days before attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Shortly after the launch, the spacecraft took its first image from space, showing its upper deck, X-band antennas and NASA's LEXI payload.

Six of Blue Ghost's scientific instruments are already transmitting data to Earth, while one payload, LuGRE, has begun its scientific operations, according to a statement from Firefly.

"Developed by the Italian Space Agency, LuGRE monitors signals from GPS and Galileo satellites during our transit from Earth to the Moon to verify signal reception and use along the way," the company wrote.

On January 18, the Firefly team conducted the first launch of the Blue Ghost engine, firing the lander's engines and main thrusters in space for the first time. Turning on the engine brought the spacecraft closer to Earth in preparation for future maneuvers.

While orbiting the Earth, Blue Ghost recorded a rare phenomenon - the moment when the Earth briefly blocked sunlight, creating a spectacular eclipse.

Blue Ghost will stay in Earth orbit for 25 days, after which it will start its engines to move to a trajectory to the Moon. Blue Ghost will spend four days on its way to the Moon and another 16 days in Earth's orbit before attempting to land on its surface.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote, the launch of the Alpha rocket by Firefly Aerospace did not reach the planned orbit, but the mission continues with established communication.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
falcon-9Falcon 9
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising