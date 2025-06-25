SpaceX launches historic Axiom-4 astronaut mission to ISS
SpaceX's new Dragon spacecraft named "Grace" has successfully launched on its debut Ax-4 mission to the ISS. The launch, commissioned for Axiom Space, took place on June 25 after two weeks of delays caused by weather and technical issues on the rocket and ISS.
SpaceX's new Dragon spacecraft launched on its debut mission on June 25, sending the four-person Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for Houston-based Axiom Space, UNN reports, citing Space.com.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Ax-4 launched this morning at 2:31 a.m. EDT (09:31 Kyiv time) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
By tradition, the crew of the first launch of a spacecraft gets the right to name it. This honor fell to Ax-4 for this new Dragon; the astronauts named it "Grace", which they revealed when they reached orbit.
Originally scheduled for June 11, the mission launch faced two full weeks of delays. High-altitude winds delayed the first Ax-4 attempt. A leak in the launch vehicle caused another delay, but the latest and longest launch delay was a leak aboard the ISS.
The commander of Ax-4 is former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is currently Axiom's director of manned spaceflight. She is joined on the mission by pilot Shubhanzu Shukla and mission specialists Slavosh Uznanski-Vishnevsky and Tibor Kapu.
