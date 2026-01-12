Space Breakthrough: Canadian startup Kepler launches 10 satellites for optical communication into orbit

Canadian company Kepler Communications Inc. has successfully launched 10 new satellites into low Earth orbit. The launch took place early on Sunday, January 11, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This step is part of the startup's strategy to create a global network of high-speed telecommunication services. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The new Kepler satellites, each weighing about 300 kg, will serve as "orbital data processing centers." The company's CEO, Mina Mitry, noted that the devices are capable of storing terabytes of information and performing artificial intelligence tasks directly in space.

A key feature of the satellites is the use of lasers for data transmission. According to the developers, this allows for communication speeds that significantly exceed outdated technologies of past generations. The network will be used for Earth observation, defense needs, and real-time communication.

Commercialization of space and government support

The launch took place amid an increase in Canada's defense spending, which has allocated 81.8 billion Canadian dollars to strengthen security over the next five years. The government also invests 183 million Canadian dollars in the development of its own space launches.

Kepler actively cooperates with government agencies:

In October 2024, the startup was selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop an optical laser network.

In December, the Canadian Space Agency signed a contract with the firm to research next-generation Earth observation systems.

Mina Mitry emphasized that the era of giant government organizations dominating space is passing, giving way to dynamic commercial companies. Kepler is currently planning to raise new capital for further network expansion, and the next launch of 10 more satellites is scheduled for 2028.

