The German Foreign Minister during a visit to Beijing warned China against military support for Russia. Burbock called the possible delivery of combat drones a "new escalation" and warned of serious consequences for relations.
The Chinese and Russian military conducted the ninth Joint Strategic Air Patrol over the Sea of Japan. The operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Armed Forces of the two countries.
The Chinese Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean on September 25. The launch took place as part of annual military exercises amid tensions with the United States and its allies.
North Korea switched its state television from a Chinese satellite to a Russian satellite, making it difficult for South Korean agencies and media to monitor and view.
North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.
North Korea tested a hypersonic missile that exploded shortly after takeoff, flying about 250 km before falling into the sea of Japan.
North Korea has launched hundreds of garbage-filled balloons across the border with South Korea in retaliation for activists scattering anti-North Korean leaflets.
North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the first such launch since testing a new hypersonic missile.
North Korea has successfully tested a new medium-range hypersonic missile, the Hwasong-16B, which Kim Jong Un called a key element in deterring enemies such as the United States, South Korea, and Japan.
North Korea launches a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities.
North Korea tested a new surface-to-ship missile that flew over the Sea of Japan for more than 1,400 seconds and hit a target boat under Kim Jong-un's supervision.
Dong Jun, China's new defense minister, held his first public talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a video call, in which they promised to strengthen military cooperation.
North Korea has successfully tested cruise missiles by launching them from a submarine. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the test.
North Korea's recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile led to a clash with the United States and its allies at a UN Security Council meeting, with the DPRK calling it a defense against threats. The United States and allies condemned the launch, which violates UN resolutions, and called on Pyongyang to end its nuclear program.
North Korea has test-fired the Hwasong-18 ICBM. According to leader Kim Jong-un, this is a response to the US actions that are strengthening the military contingent in the region.