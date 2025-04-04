$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15426 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28034 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64495 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213383 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122395 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391627 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310505 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
News by theme

Burbok warned China against supplying drones to Russia: it would be a "new escalation"

The German Foreign Minister during a visit to Beijing warned China against military support for Russia. Burbock called the possible delivery of combat drones a "new escalation" and warned of serious consequences for relations.

News of the World • December 2, 10:17 AM • 11217 views

China and Russia conduct joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan

The Chinese and Russian military conducted the ninth Joint Strategic Air Patrol over the Sea of Japan. The operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

News of the World • November 29, 05:20 AM • 17943 views

China announces successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean

The Chinese Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean on September 25. The launch took place as part of annual military exercises amid tensions with the United States and its allies.

News of the World • September 25, 11:25 AM • 12833 views

North Korea switches its TV broadcast from Chinese to Russian satellite - Reuters

North Korea switched its state television from a Chinese satellite to a Russian satellite, making it difficult for South Korean agencies and media to monitor and view.

News of the World • July 1, 03:06 PM • 21343 views

DPRK launches a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

War • June 30, 08:45 PM • 66113 views

North Korea's hypersonic missile test failed in flight

North Korea tested a hypersonic missile that exploded shortly after takeoff, flying about 250 km before falling into the sea of Japan.

War • June 27, 01:46 AM • 106192 views

North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons with garbage towards the South again

North Korea has launched hundreds of garbage-filled balloons across the border with South Korea in retaliation for activists scattering anti-North Korean leaflets.

News of the World • June 2, 07:31 AM • 32081 views

North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea

North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the first such launch since testing a new hypersonic missile.

News of the World • April 22, 07:50 AM • 20271 views

North Korea tests new Hwasong-16B hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new medium-range hypersonic missile, the Hwasong-16B, which Kim Jong Un called a key element in deterring enemies such as the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

War • April 3, 12:15 PM • 22263 views

DPRK launches a missile towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launches a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities.

War • April 1, 11:02 PM • 29797 views

DPRK tests a surface-to-ship missile

North Korea tested a new surface-to-ship missile that flew over the Sea of Japan for more than 1,400 seconds and hit a target boat under Kim Jong-un's supervision.

War • February 15, 12:30 AM • 130547 views

China's new defense minister held video talks with Shoigu: says they will take military relations to an even higher level

Dong Jun, China's new defense minister, held his first public talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a video call, in which they promised to strengthen military cooperation.

News of the World • January 31, 11:37 AM • 22861 views

DPRK successfully tests cruise missiles during launch from a submarine

North Korea has successfully tested cruise missiles by launching them from a submarine. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the test.

News of the World • January 29, 03:56 AM • 31288 views

DPRK and Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang's latest missile launch

North Korea's recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile led to a clash with the United States and its allies at a UN Security Council meeting, with the DPRK calling it a defense against threats. The United States and allies condemned the launch, which violates UN resolutions, and called on Pyongyang to end its nuclear program.

News of the World • December 20, 10:31 AM • 23235 views

A clear signal to the United States: DPRK tests intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea has test-fired the Hwasong-18 ICBM. According to leader Kim Jong-un, this is a response to the US actions that are strengthening the military contingent in the region.

News of the World • December 19, 09:37 AM • 23097 views