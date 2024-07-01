North Korea switches its TV broadcast from Chinese to Russian satellite - Reuters

North Korea has switched its state television broadcasts from a Chinese satellite to a Russian satellite, making it difficult for South Korean government agencies and media to monitor and view such broadcasts. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Unification of South Korea, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the signals of North Korea's Central Television began to be broadcast on June 29 by the Russian satellite Express 103 instead of China's ChinaSat 12.

After the Chinese satellite was replaced by a Russian satellite, the reception of North Korean satellite TV stopped in some parts of South Korea. South Korean experts are currently trying to solve technical problems to restore access.

South Korean government agencies and media constantly follow the reports of the DPRK state media, despite their highly politicized and propagandistic content, as it is one of the few sources of information about events in the closed country.

The publication emphasizes that only authorized organizations are allowed to watch North Korean broadcasts in the South, and the general public is not allowed to access North Korean media.

Addendum

The replacement of the satellite took place after the June visit of Russian President Putin to Pyongyang and the signing of an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to deepen cooperation in all areas, including mutual defense commitments.

DPRK launches a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan