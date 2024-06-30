DPRK launches a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.
The DPRK has launched an unknown ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency with reference to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea, UNN reports.
Details
The South Korean military is analyzing the flight of the missile, the agency said.
North Korea is preparing to send engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk region in July: the OP reacted27.06.24, 11:00 • 109957 views