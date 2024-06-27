$41.340.03
North Korea is preparing to send engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk region in July: the OP reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109957 views

North Korea is preparing to send engineering troops to the occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine in July 2024. The forces will allegedly help restore infrastructure in occupied Donetsk.

North Korea is preparing to send engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk region in July: the OP reacted

Korea will send military construction and engineering forces to participate in" restoration work " in the occupied Donetsk region in July 2024.  adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Polodyak noted the lack of UN response to the information.  This UNN reports with reference to  the South Korean TV channel TV Chosun, the report of analysts of the Institute for the study of war (ISW) and Podolyak's post in Telegram.

Details

On June 21, TV Chosun, citing a South Korean government official, reported that South Korea expects North Korea to send large-scale engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk region as early as July 2024.

The North Korean military has 10 engineering brigades at its disposal. Chosun TV channel estimates that North Korea will be able to receive up to 1 115 million in unspecified foreign currency from Russia annually if it sends three or four engineering teams to the territory of occupied Ukraine.  

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said on June 25 that the United States would "monitor" developments, and suggested that North Korea "question" its decision to send its troops as "cannon fodder" to Ukraine.

According to ISW analysts, Russia is likely seeking to form a coalition of friendly states with historically warm ties to the Soviet Union, including North Korea and Vietnam, to form the foundation of an alternative world order.

"The ISW does not yet have evidence that the North Korean military intends to participate in combat operations in Ukraine, but direct engineering support from North Korea can free up Russian combat forces for operations on the front line and help Russian efforts to expand military infrastructure and defensive fortifications on the territory of Ukraine," the report says.  

Addition

As the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak pointed out, not only did the DPRK calmly withdraw from World sanctions and actively engage in military cooperation with the Russian Federation-now it directly sends special engineering troops to participate directly in the war against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor.

"And? Nothing. Silence. Instead of a response, the UN invites you to a "peacekeeping summit"... Russian Interior Minister Kolokoltsev, who is under "tough" personal sanctions, to publicly discuss " peacemaking "and once again tell neutral countries that"attacking other sovereignties, killing civilians en masse is fine, right." This is exactly what – demonstratively ignoring North Korea's direct participation in the war on the side of the Russian Federation and inviting the authors of the genocidal war to the summits – leads to a fair ending (sarcasm).

We need to invest more in the UN and wait for efficiency (repeated sarcasm)," Podolyak wrote on Telegram.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
