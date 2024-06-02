North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons with garbage towards the South again

North Korea has once again sent hundreds of garbage-filled balloons across the heavily fortified border with South Korea. This is reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America and Yonhap.

Details

North Korea has launched hundreds more balloons towards South Korea. This happened again after a similar action held a few days earlier. According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang calls this action retaliation for the actions of activists scattering anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.

Currently, it is known that about 600 balloons have been discovered in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. They contained, among other things, cigarette butts, paper and plastic waste, Yonhap news agency reported today.

China warns of drastic countermeasures in response to US attempts to violate its sovereignty

South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday that North Korea must stop provocations - including missile launches and other actions - or face unspecified "unbearable" consequences.

However, according to the statement, the South Korean army has no plans to shoot down balloons. The military cites concerns about causing damage or the possibility that the balloons launched by the DPRK may contain dangerous substances. Shooting balloons near the border also risks triggering retaliation from the North during a period of high tension.

Recall

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.