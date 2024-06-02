ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7847 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172299 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163944 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111703 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 43572 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 62449 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107626 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 64578 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241119 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220512 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206972 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232987 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220083 views
06:49 PM • 7937 views
05:32 PM • 15787 views
04:47 PM • 22550 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107632 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111707 views
North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons with garbage towards the South again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32068 views

North Korea has launched hundreds of garbage-filled balloons across the border with South Korea in retaliation for activists scattering anti-North Korean leaflets.

North Korea has once again sent hundreds of garbage-filled balloons across the heavily fortified border with South Korea. This is reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America and Yonhap.

Details

North Korea has launched hundreds more balloons towards South Korea. This happened again after a similar action held a few days earlier. According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang calls this action retaliation for the actions of activists scattering anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.

Currently, it is known that about 600 balloons have been discovered in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. They contained, among other things, cigarette butts, paper and plastic waste, Yonhap news agency reported today.

China warns of drastic countermeasures in response to US attempts to violate its sovereignty31.05.2024, 07:02 • 24331 view

South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday that North Korea must stop provocations - including missile launches and other actions - or face unspecified "unbearable" consequences.

However, according to the statement, the South Korean army has no plans to shoot down balloons. The military cites concerns about causing damage or the possibility that the balloons launched by the DPRK may contain dangerous substances. Shooting balloons near the border also risks triggering retaliation from the North during a period of high tension.

Recall

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
sea-of-japanSea of Japan
seoulSeoul
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

