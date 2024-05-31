China is ready for strong countermeasures in response to US threats. This is reported by CCTV, reports UNN.

According to the information, China is ready to take stronger measures in response to any attempts by the United States to violate its sovereignty and security interests.

A similar statement on this issue was received via social networks from Yuyuan Tantian, a representative of the Chinese state-owned CCTV channel, who refers to sources familiar with the government's foreign policy.

Therefore, this announcement was a response to the fact that the United States accused the Chinese leadership of supporting the Russian war in Ukraine.

Although the US administration has warned that Beijing may expect new sanctions from the United States and other NATO countries, China has stressed its readiness to act decisively in response to any aggressive actions of its partners.

