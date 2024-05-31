China warns of drastic countermeasures in response to US attempts to violate its sovereignty

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

China warns of drastic countermeasures in response to US attempts to violate its sovereignty

Kyiv  •  UNN

China is ready to take more decisive countermeasures in response to any attempts by the United States to violate its sovereignty and security interests.

China is ready for strong countermeasures in response to US threats. This is reported by CCTV, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, China is ready to take stronger measures in response to any attempts by the United States to violate its sovereignty and security interests.

A similar statement on this issue was received via social networks from Yuyuan Tantian, a representative of the Chinese state-owned CCTV channel,  who refers to sources familiar with the government's foreign policy.

Therefore, this announcement was a response to the fact that the United States accused the Chinese leadership of supporting the Russian war in Ukraine.

Although the US administration has warned that Beijing may expect new sanctions from the United States and other NATO countries, China has stressed its readiness to act decisively in response to any aggressive actions of its partners.

Julia Kotwicka

natoNATO
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
