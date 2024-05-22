China imposes sanctions on 12 US arms manufacturers

On Wednesday, May 22, the Chinese authorities imposed sanctions against 12 US arms manufacturers and their executives. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Details

Beijing said that the United States allegedly ignores China's "unbiased position" on the "Ukrainian crisis" (as the war in Ukraine is called in China - ed.), imposes "illegal" unilateral sanctions and resorts to "intimidation and economic coercion.

In addition, China is outraged that Washington is selling arms to Taiwan, which allegedly "undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sanctions were imposed on 12 American defense companies and their executives.

In particular, we are talking about:

Локхід Мартін Ракети та управління вогнем;

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics;

Javelin Joint Venture;

Raytheon Missile Systems;

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems;

Інформаційні технології General Dynamics;

General Dynamics Mission Systems;

Intercoastal Electronics;

Системні дослідження та моделювання;

Айрон Маунтін Солюшнс;

Група прикладних технологій;

Arciont.

Senior executives of all companies are banned from entering China. Their work permits will be revoked, and their guest status and residence applications will not be approved.

Recall

China has imposed sanctions against three more US defense companies - Boeing's defense and space division, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems - for supplying weapons to Taiwan.