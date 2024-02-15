DPRK tests a surface-to-ship missile

On February 14, the North Korean authorities tested a new type of surface-to-ship missile, the Padasuri-6, for the North Korean Navy. This was reported by the DPRK's Korean Central News Agency, UNN reports.

Details

The test was personally supervised by Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the State Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The missiles flew over the Sea of Japan for over 1400 seconds and hit the target boat.

Kim Jong-un ordered to increase military readiness, especially in the country's border waters.

EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg