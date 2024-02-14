EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg

The European Union has proposed to impose sanctions against North Korea for providing russia with missiles that it uses against Ukraine. Bloomberg writes and UNN reports.

The EU proposes to sanction North Korea's defense minister and the General Missile Bureau , the government body that oversees the ballistic missile program.

At the same time, it is noted that the impact of possible measures against North Korea, including a travel ban and asset freeze, is likely to be mostly symbolic.

The proposed sanctions, which require the support of all member states, include the listing of dozens of individuals and entities involved in the production and supply of weapons, as well as components and machinery necessary for their creation. The measures also target several russian officials.

The publication adds that, in addition to missiles, North Korea has also provided russia with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds.

Thanks to this support, as well as Moscow's ability to obtain parts through third countries, russia has been able to increase its munitions production, which far exceeds the volumes Ukraine receives from its allies.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously called for waiting for the final examination on the use of missiles produced by the DPRK by russia. He noted that russia had never used this type of missile in Ukraine before.

We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and after studying them, we will be able to say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will continue to do our work here and provide additional information as soon as possible ," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

For the first time, the EU is proposing to impose sanctions on companies in mainland China as part of its latest sanctions package. In this way, the West hopes to close the loopholes that allow russia to obtain military technology through third countries for its weapons factories.

