EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg

EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27085 views

The EU proposes to impose sanctions on North Korea for supplying russia with missiles used against Ukraine.

The European Union has proposed to impose sanctions against North Korea for providing russia with missiles that it uses against Ukraine. Bloomberg writes  and UNN reports.

Details 

The EU proposes to sanction North Korea's defense minister and the General Missile Bureau , the government body that oversees the ballistic missile program.

At the same time, it is noted that the impact of possible measures against North Korea, including a travel ban and asset freeze, is likely to be mostly symbolic.

The proposed sanctions, which require the support of all member states, include the listing of dozens of individuals and entities involved in the production and supply of weapons, as well as components and machinery necessary for their creation. The measures also target several russian officials.

Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters13.02.24, 15:07 • 78559 views

The publication adds that, in addition to missiles, North Korea has also provided russia with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds.

Thanks to this support, as well as Moscow's ability to obtain parts through third countries, russia has been able to increase its munitions production, which far exceeds the volumes Ukraine receives from its allies.

AddendumAddendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously called for waiting for the final examination on the use of missiles produced by the DPRK by russia. He noted that russia had never used this type of missile in Ukraine before.

We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and after studying them, we will be able to say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will continue to do our work here and provide additional information as soon as possible

 ," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

For the first time, the EU is proposing to impose sanctions on companies in mainland China as part of its latest sanctions package. In this way, the West hopes to close the loopholes that allow russia to obtain military technology through third countries for its weapons factories.

Norwegian intelligence: russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to the support of China and the DPRK12.02.24, 19:14 • 32721 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
norwayNorway
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

