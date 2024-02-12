Norwegian intelligence: russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to the support of China and the DPRK

russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to material support from countries such as North Korea and China. This was stated by the head of Norway's military intelligence, Niels Andreas Stensenes, according to BR24, UNN reports.

Details

The intelligence chief emphasized that Moscow could mobilize "about three times as many troops" as Ukraine.

He also believes that russia is adapting to the sanctions better than expected, and its industry is capable of producing enough ammunition, combat vehicles, drones and missiles.

In this war, russia is now in a stronger position than it was a year ago and is going to gain an advantage - emphasized the head of the Norwegian military intelligence.

The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons

Addendum

According to Stensens, russia receives military support from Iran, Belarus, and North Korea.

According to his conclusions, China is not supplying weapons, but "machines, vehicles, electronics and spare parts" that are useful for the russian defense industry.

Recall

russians are planning to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraineby entrusting the FSB with the selection of recruits and introducing financial incentives for performing dangerous tasks.