Norwegian intelligence: russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to the support of China and the DPRK

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74066 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118395 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123131 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165044 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267924 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166859 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148620 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Norwegian intelligence: russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to the support of China and the DPRK

Norwegian intelligence: russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to the support of China and the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32723 views

russia is gradually gaining the upper hand in the war against Ukraine thanks to military support from countries such as North Korea and China, the head of Norwegian military intelligence believes.

russia is gradually gaining an advantage in the war against Ukraine thanks to material support from countries such as North Korea and China. This was stated by the head of Norway's military intelligence, Niels Andreas Stensenes, according to BR24, UNN reports.

Details

The intelligence chief emphasized that Moscow could mobilize "about three times as many troops" as Ukraine.

He also believes that russia is adapting to the sanctions better than expected, and its industry is capable of producing enough ammunition, combat vehicles, drones and missiles. 

In this war, russia is now in a stronger position than it was a year ago and is going to gain an advantage

- emphasized the head of the Norwegian military intelligence.

The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons06.02.24, 10:56 • 21129 views

Addendum

According to Stensens, russia receives military support from Iran, Belarus, and North Korea.

According to his conclusions, China is not supplying weapons, but "machines, vehicles, electronics and spare parts" that are useful for the russian defense industry.

Recall

russians are planning to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraineby entrusting the FSB with the selection of recruits and introducing financial incentives for performing dangerous tasks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
norwayNorway
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

