The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons

Moscow may be trying to help Pyongyang gain access to the international financial system in exchange for missiles and ammunition, according to intelligence officials of US allies. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Russia has allowed millions of dollars worth of frozen North Korean assets to be unlocked and may be helping its isolated ally gain access to international banking networks, a move that became possible after North Korea handed over weapons to Moscow for use against Ukraine, - according to intelligence officials of the US allies.

Details

The publication notes that last month, the White House said it had evidence that North Korea had provided ballistic missiles to Russia and that the North was seeking military equipment in return. According to an analysis by a British security think tank, Pyongyang has also sent up to 2.5 million rounds of ammunition to Russia.

While it is unclear whether Russia has provided North Korea with military technology, the new banking ties are another sign of the developing relationship between the two countries. The expanding partnership has likely given the North courage as it has issued a stream of bellicose threats in recent months, U.S. officials say.

According to intelligence officials, Russia has allowed the unblocking of $9 million of $30 million in frozen North Korean assets held in a Russian financial institution. According to them, the impoverished Pyongyang will use this money to buy crude oil.

A North Korean shell company recently opened an account with another Russian bank, suggesting that Moscow may be helping Pyongyang circumvent UN sanctions that prohibit most banks from doing business with North Korea. These sanctions have stifled the DPRK's economy and largely cut the country off from international financial networks, - intelligence officials say.

A new bank account has been opened in South Ossetia, a Moscow-occupied region of Georgia.

The senior official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the agreements were in line with U.S. expectations of what North Korea would demand from Russia for arms supplies.

According to experts, access to financial networks is only one item on North Korea's wish list. According to them, the North most wants military equipment from Russia, such as satellite technology and nuclear submarines.

Experts said that Russia will act cautiously, as it is still mindful of the UN sanctions as a permanent member of the Security Council. russia, they said, may believe that it can circumvent the sanctions in some dubious way.In addition to banking relations, russia may simply exchange goods that the North needs in exchange for its weapons.

