The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101854 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128619 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129798 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275494 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244224 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101534 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85098 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81746 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94080 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34559 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275495 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128620 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103677 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103809 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120116 views
Actual
The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons

The Kremlin is trying to give the DPRK access to international finance in exchange for weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21130 views

Russia may be helping North Korea gain access to international banking services in exchange for missiles and ammunition provided by Russia.

Moscow may be trying to help Pyongyang gain access to the international financial system in exchange for missiles and ammunition, according to intelligence officials of US allies. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Russia has allowed millions of dollars worth of frozen North Korean assets to be unlocked and may be helping its isolated ally gain access to international banking networks, a move that became possible after North Korea handed over weapons to Moscow for use against Ukraine,

- according to intelligence officials of the US allies.

Details

The publication notes that last month, the White House said it had evidence that North Korea had provided ballistic missiles to Russia and that the North was seeking military equipment in return. According to an analysis by a British security think tank, Pyongyang has also sent up to 2.5 million rounds of ammunition to Russia.

While it is unclear whether Russia has provided North Korea with military technology, the new banking ties are another sign of the developing relationship between the two countries. The expanding partnership has likely given the North courage as it has issued a stream of bellicose threats in recent months, U.S. officials say.

According to intelligence officials, Russia has allowed the unblocking of $9 million of $30 million in frozen North Korean assets held in a Russian financial institution. According to them, the impoverished Pyongyang will use this money to buy crude oil.

A North Korean shell company recently opened an account with another Russian bank, suggesting that Moscow may be helping Pyongyang circumvent UN sanctions that prohibit most banks from doing business with North Korea. These sanctions have stifled the DPRK's economy and largely cut the country off from international financial networks,

- intelligence officials say.

A new bank account has been opened in South Ossetia, a Moscow-occupied region of Georgia.

AddendumAddendum

The senior official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the agreements were in line with U.S. expectations of what North Korea would demand from Russia for arms supplies.

According to experts, access to financial networks is only one item on North Korea's wish list. According to them, the North most wants military equipment from Russia, such as satellite technology and nuclear submarines.

Experts said that Russia will act cautiously, as it is still mindful of the UN sanctions as a permanent member of the Security Council. russia, they said, may believe that it can circumvent the sanctions in some dubious way.In addition to banking relations, russia may simply exchange goods that the North needs in exchange for its weapons.

South Korea warns that the DPRK may sell Russia a new type of tactical guided missiles11.01.24, 10:09 • 81082 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
white-houseWhite House
united-nationsUnited Nations
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising