DPRK successfully tests cruise missiles during launch from a submarine

The DPRK has successfully tested Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles by launching them from a submarine, Reuters reports , UNN.

Details

The cruise missiles flew for 7421 and 7445 seconds (about two hours - ed.)... and accurately hit the target on the island the agency writes.

It is estimated that the test launch did not affect the security of the surrounding countries.

In his turn, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un expressed great satisfaction with the result of the test.

Context

Earlier, the agency reported that on January 28, the DPRK launched several cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

On January 24, the South Korean military also spotted the DPRK launching several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

DPRK launches several cruise missiles