DPRK successfully tests cruise missiles during launch from a submarine
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea has successfully tested cruise missiles by launching them from a submarine. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the test.
The DPRK has successfully tested Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles by launching them from a submarine, Reuters reports , UNN.
Details
The cruise missiles flew for 7421 and 7445 seconds (about two hours - ed.)... and accurately hit the target on the island
It is estimated that the test launch did not affect the security of the surrounding countries.
In his turn, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un expressed great satisfaction with the result of the test.
Context
Earlier, the agency reported that on January 28, the DPRK launched several cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan.
On January 24, the South Korean military also spotted the DPRK launching several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.
