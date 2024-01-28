DPRK launches several cruise missiles

North Korea fired several cruise missiles from its east coast on Sunday, the South Korean military reported, Yonhap writes, UNN reports .

The DPRK's new cruise missile launch came a few days after Pyongyang tested new strategic cruise missiles from the west coast.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported that the North's launch took place around 8 a.m. in waters off Sinpo Port, but did not provide details, citing ongoing analysis.

As we step up our monitoring and vigilance, our military is working closely with the United States to watch for additional signs of North Korean provocations JCS said in a text message sent to journalists.

This is North Korea's second cruise missile launch this year, following the test of a strategic cruise missile called Pulhwasal-3-31 toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

