What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
North Korea says it has tested a new strategic cruise missile

North Korea says it has tested a new strategic cruise missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

North Korea tests a new strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31"

North Korea said on Thursday that it had tested a new strategic cruise missile called Pulhwasal-3-31 for the first time the day before in what was seen as an effort to strengthen capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons, UNN reports citing Yonhap.

Details

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea's General Missile Directorate stated that the test was "a process of continuously updating the weapons system and a regular and mandatory activity of the agency and its affiliated defense research institutions.

The report does not provide details, such as how far the missile flew.

South Korea's military said Wednesday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at 7 a.m. local time, but did not provide any details, including the distance they flew.

Addendum

This was the first known cruise missile launch by the DPRK since last September, when the country launched two long-range strategic cruise missiles with simulated nuclear warheads toward the Yellow Sea. At that time, Pyongyang said the missiles traveled 1,500-km-long eight-shaped flight orbits.

