China announces successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean

China's Ministry of Defense announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, September 25, amid heightened tensions with the United States and its regional allies. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

China's Defense Ministry said that an intercontinental ballistic missile with a dummy warhead was launched at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time and landed in a designated area in the open Pacific Ocean.

The flight route and place of landing of the missile are not specified.

The launch of the missile was a routine part of an annual military exercise, in accordance with international law and practice, and was not directed at any particular country or target - the agency said in a statement.

Addendum

This comes at a time when China and Russia are conducting joint naval exercises in the adjacent seas near Japan.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that warships of Russia and China carried out joint firing and practiced maneuvers in the Sea of Japan as part of the Ocean-2024 military exercises.