Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
China's new defense minister held video talks with Shoigu: says they will take military relations to an even higher level

China's new defense minister held video talks with Shoigu: says they will take military relations to an even higher level

Dong Jun, China's new defense minister, held his first public talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a video call, in which they promised to strengthen military cooperation.

China's new Defense Minister Dong Jun held video talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, according to a statement from the country's Defense Ministry, his first public interaction since his appointment last month, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The appointment of former Chinese Navy Commander-in-Chief Dong comes after his predecessor Li Shangfu disappeared from public view in August, raising questions about China's military diplomacy.

Dong told Shoigu that the Chinese and Russian militaries will "promote bilateral military relations to reach an even higher level to play an even greater role in maintaining global security and stability," according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

Dong added that the two armies "will respond firmly to global challenges and continue to strengthen mutual strategic trust.

The role of China's defense minister is to be the public face of the People's Liberation Army in its interaction with the media and other armed forces, the publication notes.

Addendum

China and Russia's close military ties have come under scrutiny in the West, especially after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which China refused to condemn.

Western countries, including the United States, have repeatedly warned China not to provide lethal assistance to Russia on the battlefield.

In July, the two militaries conducted joint air and sea exercises in the Sea of Japan, and South Korea had to scramble its fighter jets when Chinese and Russian warplanes entered its air defense zone last month.

The most important element of Dung's work is to interact with the US military to reduce the risk of conflict over Taiwan and the South China Sea, the newspaper points out. High-level military talks between China and the United States resumed in December after being suspended for more than a year over the Taiwan dispute.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reutersReuters
sea-of-japanSea of Japan
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
taiwanTaiwan
south-koreaSouth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

