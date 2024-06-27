North Korea's hypersonic missile test failed in flight

North Korea tested a hypersonic missile that exploded in the air shortly after takeoff. This is reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

A representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said that the hypersonic missile took off from the Pyongyang area around 5:30 am and covered about 250 km.

According to the official, more smoke came out of it during the flight than usual, it is possible that it was running on solid fuel.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile landed in the Sea of Japan.

The test came after North Korea launched hundreds of garbage balloons to the south on Monday and Tuesday.

In total, Pyongyang sent more than a thousand balloons with garbage in response to leaflets criticizing leader Kim Jong-Un, which activists launch from South Korea to the North.

Seoul suspended a 2018 military agreement aimed at reducing tensions and resumed propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers along the border.

