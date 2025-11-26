Taiwan to spend an additional $40 billion on defense to counter growing threats from China

The Taiwanese government stated that Beijing's threats to Taiwan are "intensifying" and its preparations for an invasion are accelerating, announcing a special defense budget of $40 billion and a set of measures to counter Chinese attacks, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te stated that "there is no room for compromise on national security issues" and expressed commitment to strengthening Taiwan's defense with US support.

"This is not an ideological struggle or a dispute of 'unification or independence,' but a struggle to protect 'democratic Taiwan' and reject the status of 'Chinese Taiwan.'"

In a phone call with Trump, China once again reiterated Taiwan's belonging to its territory.

Addendum

Lai and Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced increased spending — at least $8 billion more than previously stated — on Wednesday after a National Security Council briefing.

He stated that the Chinese authorities have intensified military harassment, international pressure and propaganda, as well as espionage and infiltration in Taiwan.

Lai stated that the most dangerous annexation scenario is not China's military actions, but Taiwan's surrender, according to a translation of his speech.

"History has proven that compromising with aggression only leads to war and enslavement," he said.

He stated that Beijing's proposal for a "one country, two systems" governance model, similar to Hong Kong under Chinese rule, should be officially considered an "unwavering red line for Taiwanese society."

Koo stated that the additional budget for 2026–2033 will include artificial intelligence tools to improve existing systems, as well as new missiles and drones.

The government will also improve the military procurement system (several large orders from the US have faced significant delays) and develop new measures to protect Taiwanese abroad from transnational repression by China, he added.

The increase in the defense budget is expected to raise Taiwan's spending to 3.3% of GDP in 2026, and Lai has pledged to reach 5% by 2030.

Raymond Greene, a representative of the American Institute, the de facto US embassy, stated that this announcement was "an important step towards maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait by strengthening deterrence."

PRC Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Peng Qinggen previously stated at a press conference that Taiwan is spending money to "flirt with external powers." "This will only lead Taiwan to disaster."

Earlier

On Wednesday, China warned that it would "crush" any attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Taiwan's affairs after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near democratically governed Taiwan.