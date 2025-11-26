Taiwan to spend an additional $40 billion on defense to counter growing threats from China

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 2942 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 5198 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 2672 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 5666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2512 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2456 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 1906 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6734 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 16627 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 22293 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 07:00 AM • 32258 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19140 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 38736 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 24358 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 2096 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 5198 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 16627 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 12667 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 19740 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 30446 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 64776 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 81903 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82078 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 88854 views
Taiwan to spend an additional $40 billion on defense to counter growing threats from China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The Taiwanese government has announced a special defense budget of $40 billion and measures to counter Chinese attacks. President Lai Ching-te stated that there would be no compromises on national security issues.

Taiwan to spend an additional $40 billion on defense to counter growing threats from China

The Taiwanese government stated that Beijing's threats to Taiwan are "intensifying" and its preparations for an invasion are accelerating, announcing a special defense budget of $40 billion and a set of measures to counter Chinese attacks, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te stated that "there is no room for compromise on national security issues" and expressed commitment to strengthening Taiwan's defense with US support.

"This is not an ideological struggle or a dispute of 'unification or independence,' but a struggle to protect 'democratic Taiwan' and reject the status of 'Chinese Taiwan.'"

In a phone call with Trump, China once again reiterated Taiwan's belonging to its territory.

Addendum

Lai and Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced increased spending — at least $8 billion more than previously stated — on Wednesday after a National Security Council briefing.

He stated that the Chinese authorities have intensified military harassment, international pressure and propaganda, as well as espionage and infiltration in Taiwan.

Lai stated that the most dangerous annexation scenario is not China's military actions, but Taiwan's surrender, according to a translation of his speech.

"History has proven that compromising with aggression only leads to war and enslavement," he said.

He stated that Beijing's proposal for a "one country, two systems" governance model, similar to Hong Kong under Chinese rule, should be officially considered an "unwavering red line for Taiwanese society."

Koo stated that the additional budget for 2026–2033 will include artificial intelligence tools to improve existing systems, as well as new missiles and drones.

The government will also improve the military procurement system (several large orders from the US have faced significant delays) and develop new measures to protect Taiwanese abroad from transnational repression by China, he added.

The increase in the defense budget is expected to raise Taiwan's spending to 3.3% of GDP in 2026, and Lai has pledged to reach 5% by 2030.

Raymond Greene, a representative of the American Institute, the de facto US embassy, stated that this announcement was "an important step towards maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait by strengthening deterrence."

PRC Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Peng Qinggen previously stated at a press conference that Taiwan is spending money to "flirt with external powers." "This will only lead Taiwan to disaster."

Earlier

On Wednesday, China warned that it would "crush" any attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Taiwan's affairs after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near democratically governed Taiwan.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
State budget
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Taiwan
China
Japan
United States
Unmanned aerial vehicle