$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 15661 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 27703 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 29448 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40679 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 47494 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25952 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29100 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26038 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25876 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31098 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Tokyo-Beijing dispute: Japanese PM reiterates country's long-standing position on Taiwan, China responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed the country's unchanged position on respecting China's view on Taiwan, which sparked discussions among Chinese social media users. Her statement refers to the 1972 joint communiqué, despite previous statements about a possible threat to Japan in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Tokyo-Beijing dispute: Japanese PM reiterates country's long-standing position on Taiwan, China responds

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated the country's long-standing position that it understands and respects China's view on Taiwan, a comment that some Chinese social media users interpreted as an attempt to backtrack on her recent statements, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The fundamental position of the Japanese government on Taiwan remains unchanged from that set out in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communiqué," Takaichi said in parliament on Wednesday. She was asked whether there had been any change in the official position that Japan respects China's view that Taiwan is an "inseparable part of its territory" without specifically agreeing to the "one China" principle.

As noted, on Thursday morning, the phrase "Sanae Takaichi finally conceded" was the #1 trending topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, similar to X. Some users interpreted Takaichi's latest comments as a sign that the Japanese prime minister was backing down, although others said more clarity was still needed.

Last month, Takaichi suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could mean a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, effectively implying that her country could deploy its troops alongside other countries in such a scenario, the publication notes. Since then, Tokyo and Beijing have been embroiled in a dispute in which China has taken various economic and diplomatic measures against Japan.

In a joint statement that formalized diplomatic relations between the two countries more than half a century ago, Japan stated that it "fully understands and respects" China's view that Taiwan is an "inseparable part" of its territory, according to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since Takaichi spoke on the issue early last month, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu has repeatedly stated that Japan's position has not changed since 1972, but this is not yet enough for China.

According to the Global Times, in response to a media inquiry regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement, which on Wednesday referred to the joint Sino-Japanese statement, saying that she "understands and respects" the Chinese government's position that Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that "after verification, the relevant reports are inaccurate." Takaichi only said that Japan's fundamental position on the Taiwan issue is as set out in the 1972 joint Sino-Japanese statement, and this position has not changed - nothing more.

Addition

So far, Takaichi has resisted China's demands to retract her remarks, repeatedly stating that Tokyo's position on any security emergency remains unchanged.

WSJ reported Trump advised Japan's PM not to provoke China over Taiwan: Tokyo denies27.11.25, 15:55 • 2672 views

"In a hypothetical scenario where a military conflict erupts in the Taiwan Strait, tens of thousands of American troops based in Japan could also be involved," the publication writes. "Then they would become targets for attacks, increasing the risk of Japan being drawn into the war, given its security alliance with the US," the publication indicates.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
Bloomberg L.P.
Taiwan
China
Japan