WSJ reported Trump advised Japan's PM not to provoke China over Taiwan: Tokyo denies

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 642 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 2356 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 4808 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 10491 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 9502 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10566 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 13311 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25093 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16238 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36798 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
02:12 PM • 628 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 1714 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 10474 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 10409 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 16144 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15715 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43742 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77617 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93570 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93253 views
WSJ reported Trump advised Japan's PM not to provoke China over Taiwan: Tokyo denies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The Japanese government denied reports that Donald Trump advised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China over Taiwan. This was a response to publications by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, which claimed such advice.

WSJ reported Trump advised Japan's PM not to provoke China over Taiwan: Tokyo denies

The Japanese government has denied reports that US President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid provoking China over Taiwan, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Wall Street Journal reported that during their conversation this week, Trump advised Takaichi not to provoke Beijing on the issue of Taiwan's sovereignty, citing unnamed Japanese officials and a US representative informed about the phone call. The advice was delicate, and the US president did not pressure Takaichi to retract her words, the report said.

"The article you mentioned contains a claim that President Trump advised not to provoke the Chinese government regarding Taiwan's sovereignty, but there is no such fact," said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara at a regular press conference on Thursday afternoon, responding to a question about the report.

Kihara added that the government had contacted the WSJ with an inquiry about the article. While denying the content of the report, the government official did not provide further details about what Trump and Takaichi discussed during their phone call earlier this week.

Reuters also reported on Thursday that Trump had asked Takaichi not to escalate the conflict with China during talks this week, citing sources familiar with the situation. Kihara was not asked about this Reuters report.

"I cannot comment in more detail on foreign policy exchanges," Kihara said at a morning press briefing on Thursday. During the phone call, "the two leaders confirmed close cooperation between the US and Japan."

Between Kihara's morning and afternoon press briefings, a Japanese government official also denied the information, without providing details on what exactly was discussed during the conversation.

On Thursday, Kihara reiterated that during their conversation, Trump said that Takaichi was a very close friend of his and that she could call him anytime. Takaichi had previously stated that Trump also discussed his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, without going into details.

Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize20.11.25, 19:12 • 10954 views

Takaichi did not retract her statements of November 7, in which she linked Japan's security to the situation around Taiwan, which was the first such instance for a sitting prime minister of the country. At the time, she stated that an attack on Taiwan could be considered a "situation that threatens the existence" of Japan.

As the publication notes, this classification is important because it would provide Japan with a legal basis to deploy its armed forces to protect friendly countries, such as the United States, its most important security ally. However, the current conflict could complicate US efforts to maintain a trade truce with Beijing, the publication writes.

On Wednesday, Takaichi stated that she had no intention of going into details regarding Taiwan, and reaffirmed the government's position on responding to regional circumstances, namely, that in the event of any specific incident, Japan would make decisions taking into account all relevant information. China continues to demand that Takaichi retract her initial statements regarding Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the situation is escalating as China continues to unleash a torrent of criticism and retaliatory measures, the publication writes. Beijing has warned tourists against visiting Japan, suspended seafood imports, and frozen film production permits.

In addition to the likely reduction in the flow of Chinese tourists to Japan, the dispute also threatens to derail what was supposed to be a breakthrough year for anime in the world's second-largest film market, the publication notes.

According to Kyodo News, registered guests from Japan and Japanese media journalists will also be denied entry to an air show to be held later this week in Guangdong province in southern China.

Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plans23.11.25, 16:24 • 12121 view

Julia Shramko

