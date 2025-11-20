$42.090.00
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23540 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 23023 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 33960 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46436 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53274 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25640 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54850 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40814 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53878 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2104 views

New tensions have risen between Japan and China after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement about Tokyo's possible reaction to China's aggression against Taiwan. Beijing has imposed sanctions and threatens new ones if Takaichi does not apologize, but Tokyo refuses.

Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize

Tensions between Japan and China have sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement about Tokyo's possible reaction to Chinese aggression against Taiwan. She hinted that the Taiwan crisis could be considered an "existential threat" to the country, paving the way for Japan's involvement in the conflict. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Beijing responded harshly with sharp diplomatic statements and economic measures, calling Takaichi's words unacceptable. Chinese authorities have already introduced the first package of restrictions and are threatening new sanctions if the prime minister does not apologize.

China lodges official protest with US over arms sale to Taiwan17.11.25, 16:36 • 2803 views

Tokyo, however, insists: there will be no apologies. Meanwhile, the President of Taiwan seized the moment, posting a symbolic photo with sushi on social media – a gesture that Taipei perceives as a subtle hint of support for Japan.

Japan urges its citizens in China to ensure safety due to Taiwan dispute18.11.25, 15:40 • 3408 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Taiwan
China
Japan
United States