Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize

Tensions between Japan and China have sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement about Tokyo's possible reaction to Chinese aggression against Taiwan. She hinted that the Taiwan crisis could be considered an "existential threat" to the country, paving the way for Japan's involvement in the conflict. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Beijing responded harshly with sharp diplomatic statements and economic measures, calling Takaichi's words unacceptable. Chinese authorities have already introduced the first package of restrictions and are threatening new sanctions if the prime minister does not apologize.

Tokyo, however, insists: there will be no apologies. Meanwhile, the President of Taiwan seized the moment, posting a symbolic photo with sushi on social media – a gesture that Taipei perceives as a subtle hint of support for Japan.

