Japan is advancing a plan to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island near Taiwan, part of a broader strengthening of defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

During a visit to a military base on Yonaguni Island, which lies just 110 km from Taiwan, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that the deployment of medium-range missiles is proceeding according to plan.

The deployment could help reduce the likelihood of an armed attack on our country. The idea that this will increase regional tensions is inaccurate.