Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Japan continues to deploy medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island, located 110 km from Taiwan. This is part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid rising tensions in the region.

Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plans
Photo: Bloomberg

Japan is advancing a plan to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island near Taiwan, part of a broader strengthening of defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During a visit to a military base on Yonaguni Island, which lies just 110 km from Taiwan, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that the deployment of medium-range missiles is proceeding according to plan.

US nuclear weapons may be deployed in Japan15.11.25, 10:02 • 4889 views

The deployment could help reduce the likelihood of an armed attack on our country. The idea that this will increase regional tensions is inaccurate.

– said Shinjiro Koizumi.

The deployment of surface-to-air systems is part of a large-scale strengthening of defenses along Japan's southern island chain. This is how Tokyo is responding to increased Chinese military activity and the risks of a possible confrontation around Taiwan.

Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize20.11.25, 19:12 • 10044 views

