Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plans
Kyiv • UNN
Japan continues to deploy medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island, located 110 km from Taiwan. This is part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid rising tensions in the region.
Japan is advancing a plan to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island near Taiwan, part of a broader strengthening of defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
During a visit to a military base on Yonaguni Island, which lies just 110 km from Taiwan, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that the deployment of medium-range missiles is proceeding according to plan.
US nuclear weapons may be deployed in Japan15.11.25, 10:02 • 4889 views
The deployment could help reduce the likelihood of an armed attack on our country. The idea that this will increase regional tensions is inaccurate.
The deployment of surface-to-air systems is part of a large-scale strengthening of defenses along Japan's southern island chain. This is how Tokyo is responding to increased Chinese military activity and the risks of a possible confrontation around Taiwan.
Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologize20.11.25, 19:12 • 10044 views