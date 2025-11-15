US nuclear weapons may be deployed in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she is discussing the possibility of deploying US nuclear weapons on Japanese territory – this involves reviewing the country's traditional nuclear policy, the Mainichi newspaper reports, according to UNN.

Details

Sanae Takaichi advocates for initiating a debate around Japan's three long-standing "non-nuclear principles" – "not to possess," "not to produce," and "not to deploy" nuclear weapons.

According to Mainichi, the Prime Minister proposes revising these principles to allow the deployment of American nuclear strategic weapons at Japanese bases. Such a step would be a historic departure from the pacifist nuclear policy that has existed in Japan since World War II.

