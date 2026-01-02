US calls on China for restraint after military drills near Taiwan

The United States of America calls on China for restraint and open dialogue in connection with China's large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. This is stated in a statement by Thomas Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, China's military actions and rhetoric regarding Taiwan and other countries in the region "unjustifiably escalate tensions."

We call on Beijing to exercise restraint, cease military pressure on Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue. - Pigott stated.

He added that the United States supports peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including through the use of force or coercion.

Context

On Thursday, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te vowed to defend the self-governing island's sovereignty against China's "expansionist ambitions."

In his New Year's address on Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called the impending annexation of Taiwan "inevitable."

Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"