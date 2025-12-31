Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"

Photo: Reuters

Despite the withdrawal of Chinese ships from the island's shores after the completion of large-scale maneuvers, Taiwan continues to maintain a state of heightened alert. The island's coast guard confirmed that emergency response centers are operating in an enhanced mode, monitoring the movements of the PRC fleet. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

During the "Mission Justice 2025" exercises, Beijing deployed more than 90 naval vessels and coast guard ships, and also launched dozens of missiles towards the island. In response to these actions, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense stated that the armed forces would maintain an "appropriate emergency response mechanism" as a significant amount of Chinese equipment was still being detected in the response zone.

The aggressive and militaristic provocations of the Chinese Communist Party threaten regional security and stability and have been condemned by democratic allies in the international community. — noted the Taiwanese defense ministry.

Beijing's statements and Xi Jinping's position

China announced the completion of the active phase of the maneuvers on Wednesday evening, but stressed that the army would remain on high alert. In his New Year's address, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed his uncompromising stance on the island.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound by blood ties, stronger than water, and the historical trend of national reunification is indestructible. — he stated.

