Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"

Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 6218 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 8874 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 12833 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 17091 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17793 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16344 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15043 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13927 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15244 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 14447 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 14121 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 12624 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 11396 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 11435 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 3762 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 60564 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 62418 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 56511 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 84174 views
Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Taiwan remains on high alert after the completion of large-scale Chinese military maneuvers "Mission Justice 2025". Despite the withdrawal of PRC ships, the island's coast guard continues enhanced monitoring of fleet movements.

Taiwan remains on high alert after large-scale PRC exercises "Mission Justice 2025"
Photo: Reuters

Despite the withdrawal of Chinese ships from the island's shores after the completion of large-scale maneuvers, Taiwan continues to maintain a state of heightened alert. The island's coast guard confirmed that emergency response centers are operating in an enhanced mode, monitoring the movements of the PRC fleet. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During the "Mission Justice 2025" exercises, Beijing deployed more than 90 naval vessels and coast guard ships, and also launched dozens of missiles towards the island. In response to these actions, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense stated that the armed forces would maintain an "appropriate emergency response mechanism" as a significant amount of Chinese equipment was still being detected in the response zone.

China launched military maneuvers around Taiwan after the US announced an arms package29.12.25, 09:30 • 3527 views

The aggressive and militaristic provocations of the Chinese Communist Party threaten regional security and stability and have been condemned by democratic allies in the international community.

— noted the Taiwanese defense ministry.

Beijing's statements and Xi Jinping's position

China announced the completion of the active phase of the maneuvers on Wednesday evening, but stressed that the army would remain on high alert. In his New Year's address, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed his uncompromising stance on the island.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound by blood ties, stronger than water, and the historical trend of national reunification is indestructible.

— he stated.

Record power, party purges, and "reunification" with Taiwan: Xi Jinping outlines China's strategy for 202631.12.25, 16:43 • 1644 views

Stepan Haftko

