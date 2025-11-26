"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House

$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 18622 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 12014 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 12766 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 8272 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 5832 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 4392 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 8390 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 20576 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 23251 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes
November 26, 12:02 PM
The report on Chernysov's detention was a mistake - AP HACC
November 26, 01:31 PM
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter
November 26, 01:53 PM
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them
04:04 PM
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
04:49 PM
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them
04:04 PM
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
03:49 PM
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
November 26, 02:17 PM
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter
November 26, 01:53 PM
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
November 26, 01:23 PM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
November 24, 07:49 AM
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
November 22, 07:12 PM
"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that whoever shot at National Guardsmen near the White House would pay an extremely high price, despite reports that the shooter was wounded.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House

US President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting near the White House, stating that the animal that wounded two National Guardsmen would pay a very high price. He noted that two National Guardsmen are in critical condition in the hospital, and the shooter also sustained serious injuries. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen, both of whom are in critical condition in two different hospitals, also sustained serious injuries, but, despite this, will pay a very high price," Trump wrote.

Recall

A shooting occurred near the US White House, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were killed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

