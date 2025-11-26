"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House

US President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting near the White House, stating that the animal that wounded two National Guardsmen would pay a very high price. He noted that two National Guardsmen are in critical condition in the hospital, and the shooter also sustained serious injuries. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen, both of whom are in critical condition in two different hospitals, also sustained serious injuries, but, despite this, will pay a very high price," Trump wrote.

A shooting occurred near the US White House, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were killed.