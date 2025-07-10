The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 14 people, and traffic movement in the city has been changed

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, increased to 14 people. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, nine of the injured were hospitalized by medics.

Others received assistance on site or on an outpatient basis - Klitschko clarified.

Meanwhile, due to the night shelling of the capital, the movement of certain routes has been temporarily changed, reported the Kyiv City State Administration:

Beresteiska metro station – in the direction of Chornobylska Street, the contact network is damaged. Trolleybuses No. 4, 5, 7 run to Nyvky metro station;

Sichovykh Striltsiv Street – at the intersection with Vyacheslava Chornovola Street, the contact network is damaged. Trolleybuses No. 6, 18, 33 run to Pochaina metro station, No. 16 – to Oranzhereina Street. The movement of trolleybuses No. 19, 35 is organized along Olena Teliha Street, Vadym Hetman Street, Chokolivskyi Boulevard – then along their own routes;

Akademika Zabolotnoho Street, 142 – a damaged truck. Trolleybus No. 11 runs to the Cybernetic Center.

Also, temporary delays in movement on routes:

Lukianivska metro station – delay in movement of trolleybuses No. 23, 28, 31. Movement blocked by police;

Mykoly Vasylenka Street – in the direction of Vidradny Avenue, the contact network is damaged. Delay in movement of tram No. 15.

"We thank passengers for their understanding and ask them to take into account temporary changes when planning their route," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, suffered a massive enemy attack. Two people died. Hits were recorded in six districts of the capital, residential buildings, garages, and non-residential buildings were hit. Several fires broke out in the city.

Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social media