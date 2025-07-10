The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 14 people, and traffic movement in the city has been changed

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 1270 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 30973 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 110789 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 71552 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 79435 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 108838 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60245 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 121774 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56849 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68909 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.2m/s
65%
741mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focusJuly 9, 07:40 PM • 10960 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 7619 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported11:43 PM • 21948 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP12:09 AM • 15443 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people01:26 AM • 4271 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 40460 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 47241 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 54130 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 110789 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 103576 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 126015 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 256602 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 436959 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 266578 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 375544 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 14 people, and traffic movement in the city has been changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on July 10 has increased to 14, with nine hospitalized. Due to damage to contact networks, the movement of trolleybuses and trams has been changed in several districts of the capital.

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 14 people, and traffic movement in the city has been changed

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, increased to 14 people. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, nine of the injured were hospitalized by medics.

Others received assistance on site or on an outpatient basis

- Klitschko clarified.

Meanwhile, due to the night shelling of the capital, the movement of certain routes has been temporarily changed, reported the Kyiv City State Administration:

  • Beresteiska metro station – in the direction of Chornobylska Street, the contact network is damaged. Trolleybuses No. 4, 5, 7 run to Nyvky metro station;
    • Sichovykh Striltsiv Street – at the intersection with Vyacheslava Chornovola Street, the contact network is damaged. Trolleybuses No. 6, 18, 33 run to Pochaina metro station, No. 16 – to Oranzhereina Street. The movement of trolleybuses No. 19, 35 is organized along Olena Teliha Street, Vadym Hetman Street, Chokolivskyi Boulevard – then along their own routes;
      • Akademika Zabolotnoho Street, 142 – a damaged truck. Trolleybus No. 11 runs to the Cybernetic Center.

        Also, temporary delays in movement on routes:

        • Lukianivska metro station – delay in movement of trolleybuses No. 23, 28, 31. Movement blocked by police;
          • Mykoly Vasylenka Street – in the direction of Vidradny Avenue, the contact network is damaged. Delay in movement of tram No. 15.

            "We thank passengers for their understanding and ask them to take into account temporary changes when planning their route," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

            Recall

            Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, suffered a massive enemy attack. Two people died. Hits were recorded in six districts of the capital, residential buildings, garages, and non-residential buildings were hit. Several fires broke out in the city.

            Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social media10.07.25, 04:55 • 2016 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            SocietyKyiv
            Kyiv City State Administration
            Vitali Klitschko
            Kyiv
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9