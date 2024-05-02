Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery and drones throughout the day: high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, trucks damaged

Today, Russians shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. In the city and villages of the district, high-rise buildings, private houses, an outbuilding, a gymnasium, an enterprise, trucks and a moped were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to Lysak, the Russian army was shelling Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones throughout the day.

"Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska rural communities came under enemy fire. Three multi-storey buildings, as well as the same number of private houses and outbuildings were damaged. A gymnasium and an enterprise were damaged. 4 trucks and a moped were damaged. A car caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. A power line was also damaged," said Lysak.

He emphasized that there were no casualties.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district overnight with heavy artillery, MLRS, and kamikaze drones, damaging residential and administrative buildings, an agricultural company, and a minibus.