Relatives of those missing during the war will be able to apply at their place of residence: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill that changes the approach to opening criminal proceedings and conducting pre-trial investigations in cases related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances during martial law.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card of bill №12414.

Details

№12414 - regarding the peculiarities of the pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances during martial law. Based on (294) - Zheleznyak informed.

According to the bill, during martial law, the prosecutor has the right to determine the place of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in connection with armed conflict, hostilities, temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, at the place of residence of the applicant, the victim, who are close relatives and family members of such person.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drap'yatyi reported that the problem that is proposed to be solved by this bill is that, according to Part 1 of Art. 218 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, pre-trial investigation is carried out by an investigator of the pre-trial investigation body at the place of commission of the criminal offense.

According to him, as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the vast majority of cases of missing persons occur in regions where active hostilities are taking place.

For example, a person went missing in the Donetsk region, and relatives applied to the police with a corresponding statement in the Zakarpattia region. The adoption of the law will allow the prosecutor to make a procedural decision on the investigation of the proceedings at the place of residence of relatives, and not to send it to the Donetsk region explained Drap'yatyi.



