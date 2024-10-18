Russian propaganda spreads fake news on behalf of UNITED24 about the alleged involvement of the Polish military in the TCC
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda spreads a fake video on behalf of UNITED24 about Ukraine's plans to involve Polish military in the TCC. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this information as false.
Russian propaganda is spreading a fake video on behalf of the UNITED24 platform claiming that Ukraine plans to involve Polish military in December 2024 in the TCC and JV. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.
Hostile propaganda is spreading a fake video on behalf of the UNITED24 platform claiming that Ukraine plans to engage Polish military in December 2024 to work in the TCC and the JV. Having verified the information with UNITED24, the Center reports that the platform did not create or disseminate such content. The information about the involvement of the Polish military in the TCC and JV is also false,
The purpose of this lie is to create tension between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples and discredit cooperation between Ukraine and its partners. This is not the first fake video by Russian propagandists aimed at creating tension with Poland, the Center emphasized.
