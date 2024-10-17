Center for Countering Disinformation denies rumors about Ukraine's plans to restore nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Political Analysis, denied information about Ukraine's plans to restore its nuclear arsenal. He called such reports “fantasies of Western journalists” and fiction.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied information about Ukraine's alleged plans to restore its nuclear arsenal. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the head of the Center for Countering Information, Andriy Kovalenko.
Details
Any fantasies of Western journalists about Ukrainian nuclear weapons are fiction
Recall
BILD , citing its own sources, stated that Kyiv is seriously considering the option of restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpileas a security guarantee for Ukraine.
