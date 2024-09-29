18 apartment buildings destroyed by Russians are being restored in Kyiv region under UNITED24 program - Kravchenko

Kyiv region continues to rebuild houses destroyed by the aggression of the Russian army. thanks to the UNITED24 program, a house in Gostomel was put into operation. A total of 18 apartment buildings are being restored in the region under this program, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Sunday, UNN reports .

“It is a great happiness to return home, to your restored home. I heard these words from a resident of Gostomel who returned to her rebuilt house at 1 Rekunova Street,” said the head of the KRMA.

He added that this is what everyone is working for. So that people who lost their homes to the Russian occupiers could return to their restored homes.

A house in Gostomel at 1 Rekunova Street was restored thanks to the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UNITED24. This is the 4th house to be put into operation.

In total, Kravchenko said, 18 apartment buildings are being restored under this program in Irpin, Gostomel, Borodyanka, Buzova and Myla villages.

“I am grateful to the UNITED24 ambassadors, international partners and everyone who contributed to the fundraising. We do not stop - we continue to rebuild Kyiv region,” Ruslan Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko warned that the contractor rebuilding the Veselka kindergarten in Gostomel would be terminated if the facility is not completed by the end of this year.