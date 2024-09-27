This year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400 thousand drones

Since the beginning of this year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400,000 drones of all types for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the head of the Agency Maryna Bezrukova, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the Agency seeks to speed up the delivery of drones to our military as much as possible.

In 2024, we have already contracted more than 400 thousand UAVs of all types. From small FPVs to deep strikes that hit targets deep behind enemy lines. With few exceptions, these are all Ukrainian-made drones. In the last 2 weeks alone, we have signed 21 contracts for drones worth over UAH 3 billion - said the head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

At the same time, she emphasized that cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine imposes its own specifics. Thus, the work of the Defense Procurement Agency has certain limitations, in particular:

The agency is to contract only those weapons that are on the list compiled by the General Staff and approved by the Ministry of Defense. The list is a small and highest-priority part of the large need collected from the military, for which funding is provided. Because the budget is really limited.

The agency can only contract weapons that have received NATO codification.



In addition, only those manufacturers who have confirmed their production capabilities to the military representations of the Ministry of Defense can be contracted.



There is still a lot of room to make the UAV contracting procedure envisaged by the Ministry of Defense's regulatory framework simpler and more transparent. And we will be grateful to all manufacturers who will join this process - Bezrukova emphasizes.

