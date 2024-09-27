This year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400 thousand drones

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100654 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107593 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145199 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139795 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112142 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48988 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114985 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 68449 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 74856 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 42626 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191703 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143704 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139435 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156208 views
This year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400 thousand drones

This year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400 thousand drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13735 views

“The Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts for more than 400,000 drones of various types for the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of the year. Over the past two weeks, 21 contracts for drones worth more than UAH 3 billion have been signed.

Since the beginning of this year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400,000 drones of all types for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the head of the Agency Maryna Bezrukova, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the Agency seeks to speed up the delivery of drones to our military as much as possible.

In 2024, we have already contracted more than 400 thousand UAVs of all types. From small FPVs to deep strikes that hit targets deep behind enemy lines. With few exceptions, these are all Ukrainian-made drones. In the last 2 weeks alone, we have signed 21 contracts for drones worth over UAH 3 billion

- said the head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

“The Defense Procurement Agency will purchase ammunition for the first time for funds raised through UNITED2404.09.24, 16:42 • 21363 views

At the same time, she emphasized that cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine imposes its own specifics. Thus, the work of the Defense Procurement Agency has certain limitations, in particular: 

  • The agency is to contract only those weapons that are on the list compiled by the General Staff and approved by the Ministry of Defense. The list is a small and highest-priority part of the large need collected from the military, for which funding is provided. Because the budget is really limited.
  • The agency can only contract weapons that have received NATO codification.
  • In addition, only those manufacturers who have confirmed their production capabilities to the military representations of the Ministry of Defense can be contracted.

There is still a lot of room to make the UAV contracting procedure envisaged by the Ministry of Defense's regulatory framework simpler and more transparent. And we will be grateful to all manufacturers who will join this process

- Bezrukova emphasizes.

“The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with Ukrainian companies for the purchase of drones, electronic warfare and communications equipment. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united24United24
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising