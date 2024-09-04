“The Defense Procurement Agency will purchase ammunition for the first time for funds raised through UNITED24

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132664 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218233 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163713 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159235 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145653 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112676 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196491 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105228 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 90125 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107763 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104598 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 77914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 63716 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43778 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 63716 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154219 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157131 views
“The Defense Procurement Agency will purchase ammunition for the first time for funds raised through UNITED24

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21365 views

“The Defense Procurement Agency has signed a UAH 47 million contract for the purchase of ammunition with UNITED24 funds. This is the first such contract after the government authorized the use of these funds for defense procurement.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Defense Procurement Agency signed the first contract for the purchase of ammunition for funds raised through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

 The agreement provides for supplies worth UAH 47 million.

This is an important step in strengthening the defense capabilities of our army through new sources of funding. We will continue to work to provide our military with ammunition to effectively perform combat missions

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that only in May 2024, the Government allowed to transfer funds to the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense from a special account to support the Armed Forces opened to attract voluntary contributions through UNITED24.

Procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense have contracted weapons and logistics equipment for over UAH 280 billion15.08.24, 18:06 • 36588 views

Funds may be transferred to agencies for defense procurement with the approval of the Ministry of Defense.

We are very grateful to our compatriots and citizens of the democratic world for their donations through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. For our part, we have the capacity to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible

- said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Recall

“The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with Ukrainian companies for the purchase of drones, electronic warfare and communications equipment. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

