“The Defense Procurement Agency will purchase ammunition for the first time for funds raised through UNITED24

On Wednesday, September 4, the Defense Procurement Agency signed the first contract for the purchase of ammunition for funds raised through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The agreement provides for supplies worth UAH 47 million.

This is an important step in strengthening the defense capabilities of our army through new sources of funding. We will continue to work to provide our military with ammunition to effectively perform combat missions - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that only in May 2024, the Government allowed to transfer funds to the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense from a special account to support the Armed Forces opened to attract voluntary contributions through UNITED24.

Funds may be transferred to agencies for defense procurement with the approval of the Ministry of Defense.

We are very grateful to our compatriots and citizens of the democratic world for their donations through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. For our part, we have the capacity to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible - said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

“The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with Ukrainian companies for the purchase of drones, electronic warfare and communications equipment.