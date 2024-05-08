Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works for victory, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 66802 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104484 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248239 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173673 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224724 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101540 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 38412 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 33039 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 50895 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44206 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223606 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 66802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44206 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 50895 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112457 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113383 views
Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works for victory, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51589 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, WhiteBIT, a crypto exchange with Ukrainian roots, has been setting an example of fruitful cooperation with the state. In an interview with 24 channel, the company's founder and CEO Volodymyr Nosov emphasized that today the synergy of business and the state should become a trend, as it has benefits not only for the state but also for business, UNN writes.

"We emphasize at every opportunity that WhiteBIT has Ukrainian roots. And since it is also a technology company, it is the agendas in the field of new technologies and blockchain that we broadcast to the world. If we can support the industries that are close to us with resources and thus help as many Ukrainians as possible, why not do it?" said Vladimir Nosov.   

According to Nosov, WhiteBIT does not just donate, but offers digital solutions that help Ukraine raise more financial support from around the world. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has connected the cryptocurrency solution Whitepay to ensure fast donations on the UNITED24 fundraising platform. WhiteBIT has a number of joint projects with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, crypto education initiatives with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.   

The WhiteBIT CEO is confident that more and more companies are striving to be useful to the state with their developments and ideas: "And this help is needed. This is a kind of light version of putting the economy on a war footing, where any intellectual, physical, and financial assistance to business works for victory."   

The entrepreneur emphasized that victory is now being fought for on the battlefield by the military, and the task of business is to help them. To encourage others to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is important to talk about their support for the state, Nosov believes.   

"It is important that Ukrainian business and influencers set their own example. Over time, it will become more and more difficult for businesses to find funds to help. That is why we need to remind all possible information platforms in the world that the war in Ukraine is ongoing. We need international business to get involved," said Nosov.   

Volodymyr Nosov noted that WhiteBIT received a letter of thanks signed by the President from the UNITED24 fundraising platform for its systematic contribution to supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians.   

In addition, WhiteBIT CEO received the award "For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine" and a commendation "For Assistance and Cooperation in Assisting the Ukrainian Army" from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and a commendation from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine "For a significant personal contribution to the establishment and strengthening of the state security of Ukraine". Earlier, he was awarded the medal "For the Defense of Kharkiv", a decoration from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and the award "For Assistance to the Army" from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united24United24
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

