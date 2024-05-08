Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works for victory, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, WhiteBIT, a crypto exchange with Ukrainian roots, has been setting an example of fruitful cooperation with the state. In an interview with 24 channel, the company's founder and CEO Volodymyr Nosov emphasized that today the synergy of business and the state should become a trend, as it has benefits not only for the state but also for business, UNN writes.

"We emphasize at every opportunity that WhiteBIT has Ukrainian roots. And since it is also a technology company, it is the agendas in the field of new technologies and blockchain that we broadcast to the world. If we can support the industries that are close to us with resources and thus help as many Ukrainians as possible, why not do it?" said Vladimir Nosov.

According to Nosov, WhiteBIT does not just donate, but offers digital solutions that help Ukraine raise more financial support from around the world. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has connected the cryptocurrency solution Whitepay to ensure fast donations on the UNITED24 fundraising platform. WhiteBIT has a number of joint projects with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, crypto education initiatives with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

The WhiteBIT CEO is confident that more and more companies are striving to be useful to the state with their developments and ideas: "And this help is needed. This is a kind of light version of putting the economy on a war footing, where any intellectual, physical, and financial assistance to business works for victory."

The entrepreneur emphasized that victory is now being fought for on the battlefield by the military, and the task of business is to help them. To encourage others to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is important to talk about their support for the state, Nosov believes.

"It is important that Ukrainian business and influencers set their own example. Over time, it will become more and more difficult for businesses to find funds to help. That is why we need to remind all possible information platforms in the world that the war in Ukraine is ongoing. We need international business to get involved," said Nosov.

Volodymyr Nosov noted that WhiteBIT received a letter of thanks signed by the President from the UNITED24 fundraising platform for its systematic contribution to supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians.

In addition, WhiteBIT CEO received the award "For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine" and a commendation "For Assistance and Cooperation in Assisting the Ukrainian Army" from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and a commendation from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine "For a significant personal contribution to the establishment and strengthening of the state security of Ukraine". Earlier, he was awarded the medal "For the Defense of Kharkiv", a decoration from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and the award "For Assistance to the Army" from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.