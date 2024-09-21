Multi-level system: how the authorities in Kyiv region fight corruption

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108586 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147901 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189962 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179689 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104853 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49155 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 37265 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66159 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 37805 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 33666 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182578 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179689 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195544 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141163 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157802 views
Actual
Multi-level system: how the authorities in Kyiv region fight corruption

Multi-level system: how the authorities in Kyiv region fight corruption

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21830 views

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Anti-Corruption Management Agency, spoke about the unique anti-corruption system in Kyiv region. It includes cooperation with law enforcement agencies, involvement of the public and international partners to control spending and procurement.

Cooperation with law enforcement and public involvement are important aspects of the multi-level anti-corruption system introduced in Kyiv region. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, in an interview with OBOZ.UA, UNN reports.

"It is no exaggeration to say that I have managed to introduce a unique multi-level anti-corruption system in Kyiv region. Given my experience in the prosecutor's office, I clearly understand who will try to cheat and where.

When I became the head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, I warned everyone that there would be no "contractual arrangements", that I would not allow anyone to profit from taxpayers' money, especially in times of war, and that I would not turn a blind eye to carve-ups. He emphasized the main point: that district and community leaders play the most important role in preventing corruption on the ground. They are the ones who are closely watched by their direct reports to see if they tolerate corruption.

In a time of war, the demand for fairness and transparency in all processes is extremely high. Both from the public and from international partners and foreign investors. If there is no trust, there will be no opportunity to rebuild the Kyiv region, develop it economically and, ultimately, bring people back to the country.

Time has shown that effective management decisions are an effective safeguard," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

He spoke about the measures and tools that have been implemented.

"First of all, I ensured effective cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption institutions. Together we identify all the weaknesses that hinder the development of Kyiv region. We constantly coordinate our work within the Transparency and Accountability Group (a group involving civil society organizations and the media - ed.)

We monitor all expenses and tender documents. First of all, procurements related to the reconstruction of facilities destroyed by Russian criminals in the communities. You can also track the results of our joint activities in the publications of regional law enforcement officers about violations in various areas and at various facilities," explained the head of the CRMA.

According to Kravchenko, special attention is paid to budget revenues, payment of taxes and fees in the communities of Kyiv region.

"We are now actively working to identify all owners or users of land, to put in order the title documents for land plots managed by the state. Together with the tax authorities, we have strengthened control over the facts of non-registration of employees and salaries in envelopes; we are identifying real estate objects whose owners do not pay tax on it," the head of the regional administration added.

“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners19.09.24, 20:26 • 19554 views

The Head of the KRMA also spoke about public involvement. Thus, the Reconstruction Supervisory Board was created to monitor the process at all levels. It includes representatives of UNDP in Ukraine, Transparency International Ukraine, the Institute for Legislative Ideas, the Open Contracting Partnership, the Center for Fiscal Policy Research and the UNN News Agency.

"We actively engage international experts who are known and trusted in the world. For example, UNDP in Kyiv region provides technical supervision over the reconstruction of facilities funded by UNITED24. It also provides technical support for the restoration of facilities at the expense of the Armed Aggression Response Fund.

I constantly conduct commission inspections of reconstruction sites. Together with law enforcement, the public, and international organizations, we study the full range of issues at each site," Kravchenko added.

Joint control of the authorities and the public and cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies help to expose corruption schemes. This helps to identify inflated purchase prices for goods and services purchased by communities.

"If we find out, together with law enforcement, we advise to cancel the contracts and announce repeated tenders.

By the way, at the regional level, in order to avoid this, CRMA obliged all structural units to sign contracts for work at dynamic prices. Prices for materials change over the course of the contract in line with the market average. At the time of signing the certificates of completion, they are finally adjusted by the estimator and cannot exceed the market average.

I also ordered all structural units to always promptly provide all documents at the request of law enforcement. I'm guiding districts and communities to do so," Kravchenko said.

He also gave examples of two specific cases, one of which succeeded not only in exposing corruption but also in preventing the military from being supplied with low-quality drones.

"Not so long ago, I asked the prosecutor's office to conduct a comprehensive audit of the State Audit Service's information on the UAH 14 million damage caused during the construction of roads and social facilities in the region, which was carried out in 2019-2021. On my initiative, Kyiv RMA terminated the tender for the purchase of 1000 FPV drones.

The supplier violated the terms. Not the right number of drones, not the right quality. Why should I endanger the military, thanks to whom I and millions of Ukrainians live?" - Kravchenko said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv region
united24United24
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising