Multi-level system: how the authorities in Kyiv region fight corruption

Cooperation with law enforcement and public involvement are important aspects of the multi-level anti-corruption system introduced in Kyiv region. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, in an interview with OBOZ.UA, UNN reports.

"It is no exaggeration to say that I have managed to introduce a unique multi-level anti-corruption system in Kyiv region. Given my experience in the prosecutor's office, I clearly understand who will try to cheat and where.

When I became the head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, I warned everyone that there would be no "contractual arrangements", that I would not allow anyone to profit from taxpayers' money, especially in times of war, and that I would not turn a blind eye to carve-ups. He emphasized the main point: that district and community leaders play the most important role in preventing corruption on the ground. They are the ones who are closely watched by their direct reports to see if they tolerate corruption.

In a time of war, the demand for fairness and transparency in all processes is extremely high. Both from the public and from international partners and foreign investors. If there is no trust, there will be no opportunity to rebuild the Kyiv region, develop it economically and, ultimately, bring people back to the country.

Time has shown that effective management decisions are an effective safeguard," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

He spoke about the measures and tools that have been implemented.

"First of all, I ensured effective cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption institutions. Together we identify all the weaknesses that hinder the development of Kyiv region. We constantly coordinate our work within the Transparency and Accountability Group (a group involving civil society organizations and the media - ed.)

We monitor all expenses and tender documents. First of all, procurements related to the reconstruction of facilities destroyed by Russian criminals in the communities. You can also track the results of our joint activities in the publications of regional law enforcement officers about violations in various areas and at various facilities," explained the head of the CRMA.

According to Kravchenko, special attention is paid to budget revenues, payment of taxes and fees in the communities of Kyiv region.

"We are now actively working to identify all owners or users of land, to put in order the title documents for land plots managed by the state. Together with the tax authorities, we have strengthened control over the facts of non-registration of employees and salaries in envelopes; we are identifying real estate objects whose owners do not pay tax on it," the head of the regional administration added.

“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners

The Head of the KRMA also spoke about public involvement. Thus, the Reconstruction Supervisory Board was created to monitor the process at all levels. It includes representatives of UNDP in Ukraine, Transparency International Ukraine, the Institute for Legislative Ideas, the Open Contracting Partnership, the Center for Fiscal Policy Research and the UNN News Agency.

"We actively engage international experts who are known and trusted in the world. For example, UNDP in Kyiv region provides technical supervision over the reconstruction of facilities funded by UNITED24. It also provides technical support for the restoration of facilities at the expense of the Armed Aggression Response Fund.

I constantly conduct commission inspections of reconstruction sites. Together with law enforcement, the public, and international organizations, we study the full range of issues at each site," Kravchenko added.

Joint control of the authorities and the public and cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies help to expose corruption schemes. This helps to identify inflated purchase prices for goods and services purchased by communities.

"If we find out, together with law enforcement, we advise to cancel the contracts and announce repeated tenders.

By the way, at the regional level, in order to avoid this, CRMA obliged all structural units to sign contracts for work at dynamic prices. Prices for materials change over the course of the contract in line with the market average. At the time of signing the certificates of completion, they are finally adjusted by the estimator and cannot exceed the market average.

I also ordered all structural units to always promptly provide all documents at the request of law enforcement. I'm guiding districts and communities to do so," Kravchenko said.

He also gave examples of two specific cases, one of which succeeded not only in exposing corruption but also in preventing the military from being supplied with low-quality drones.

"Not so long ago, I asked the prosecutor's office to conduct a comprehensive audit of the State Audit Service's information on the UAH 14 million damage caused during the construction of roads and social facilities in the region, which was carried out in 2019-2021. On my initiative, Kyiv RMA terminated the tender for the purchase of 1000 FPV drones.

The supplier violated the terms. Not the right number of drones, not the right quality. Why should I endanger the military, thanks to whom I and millions of Ukrainians live?" - Kravchenko said.