“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners

The head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko today had a tough conversation with representatives of communities who ignore the requirement to identify landowners. Irpin was not ignored either - an excerpt of the dialogue with an official of the Irpin community was published by the Telegram channel "Activists of Irpin", UNN reports.

Details

The Telegram channel notes that Irpin Mayor Markushyn sent Anastasia Cherkas, "a very corrupt head of the land resources department of the executive committee of the Irpin City Council (with a salary higher than that of the head of the CRMA), to the meeting with the regional leadership.

"Irpin activists" also published a short transcript of the dialogue that took place between Cherkasy and Kravchenko in the presence of all communities in Kyiv region.

"The head of the Kyiv RMA raised Anastasia Cherkas and asked:

- Why does Irpin ignore the issue of landowner identification? After all, these are funds that could be used to rebuild, support the military, and rehabilitate veterans.

Anastasia Cherkas answers without hesitation:

- Excuse us, we are so busy here, so busy...

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, who is very well informed about what officials from Markushin's team are actually doing, cut to the chase:

- "What are you doing there? Squandering community land? You will have to pay taxes. Most communities have identified 50-70% of land owners. Those communities that decided to ignore and not provide information will have to explain to the prosecutor's office why they are not fulfilling their direct duties and why the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias.

It is worth noting that Ruslan Kravchenko became the first head of the Kyiv regional administration to put things in order with land issues.

The identification of land owners in many communities is moving too slowly. At the same time, community budgets and the national budget are losing significant amounts of taxes.

Recall

18 communities in Kyiv region are ignoring the regional state administration's request to identify land owners. Ruslan Kravchenko , the head of the KRMA, appealed to the prosecutor's office and the BES to clarify all the circumstances, as the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes.