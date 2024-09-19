“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187959 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149636 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141496 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192888 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112293 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners

“What are you doing there? Squandering hromada land?” Head of the KCMA gave a showdown to ATC representatives who ignore the identification of land owners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19555 views

Ruslan Kravchenko had a tough conversation with community representatives regarding the identification of landowners. He accused the Irpen government of waste of land and warned about the possible intervention of the prosecutor's office.

The head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko today had a tough conversation with representatives of communities who ignore the requirement to identify landowners. Irpin was not ignored either - an excerpt of the dialogue with an official of the Irpin community was published by the Telegram channel "Activists of Irpin", UNN reports.

Details

The Telegram channel notes that Irpin Mayor Markushyn sent Anastasia Cherkas, "a very corrupt head of the land resources department of the executive committee of the Irpin City Council (with a salary higher than that of the head of the CRMA), to the meeting with the regional leadership.

"Irpin activists" also published a short transcript of the dialogue that took place between Cherkasy and Kravchenko in the presence of all communities in Kyiv region.

"The head of the Kyiv RMA raised Anastasia Cherkas and asked:

- Why does Irpin ignore the issue of landowner identification? After all, these are funds that could be used to rebuild, support the military, and rehabilitate veterans.

Anastasia Cherkas answers without hesitation:

- Excuse us, we are so busy here, so busy...

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, who is very well informed about what officials from Markushin's team are actually doing, cut to the chase:

- "What are you doing there? Squandering community land? You will have to pay taxes. Most communities have identified 50-70% of land owners. Those communities that decided to ignore and not provide information will have to explain to the prosecutor's office why they are not fulfilling their direct duties and why the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias.

It is worth noting that Ruslan Kravchenko became the first head of the Kyiv regional administration to put things in order with land issues.

The identification of land owners in many communities is moving too slowly. At the same time, community budgets and the national budget are losing significant amounts of taxes.

Recall

18 communities in Kyiv region are ignoring the regional state administration's request to identify land owners. Ruslan Kravchenko , the head of the KRMA, appealed to the prosecutor's office and the BES to clarify all the circumstances, as the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyKyiv region
