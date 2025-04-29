Enemy information campaign to fuel panic: The National Security and Defense Council denied the fake about the preparation for the surrender of the city of Sumy

A video is circulating online in which a local resident of Sumy allegedly talks about the local authorities' alleged preparation for the surrender of the city to the Russians. This is a fake, an information campaign by the Russians to create panic. This was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reports UNN.

A video is being circulated online of an alleged local resident of Sumy who talks about the alleged preparation of local authorities for the surrender of the regional center. This is allegedly evidenced by the removal of documents and property from administrative buildings. In fact, this is a lie spread by Russian propagandists as part of an information campaign to create fear and destabilize the situation. - noted in the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

According to Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy continues to try to create a buffer zone on the territory of the Sumy region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are firmly holding their positions and preventing the enemy from achieving success in these areas.

The entire civilian population from the border settlements has been evacuated to safe places.

