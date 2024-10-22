UN Under-Secretary-General arrives in Gostomel: Together with Kravchenko, he visits the restored house destroyed by Russians
Kyiv • UNN
Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.
Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Administrator of the United Nations Development Program Haoliang Xu met with Ruslan Kravchenko, Chairman of the RMA, in Gostomel, Kyiv region, today, October 22. They visited the house at 1 Rekunova Street, which was restored at the expense of the UNITED24 Presidential Program. Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.
According to Kravchenko, this house has recently been put into operation. The entire reconstruction process was supervised by UNDP experts.
The five-story building was destroyed by Russians in March 2022. During the artillery shelling, a section in one of the entrances was completely destroyed. It took just over a year to fully restore the building. In particular, 9 apartments were rebuilt from scratch. 300 residents finally returned home
The Head of the CRMA thanked the Union for the support provided by UNDP to Kyiv region in the reconstruction process. These are more than 80 facilities that are being restored at the expense of UNITED24, the NWF and the EIB. It includes technical support in planning, procurement, implementation and monitoring of reconstruction projects.
Mr. Kravchenko added that more than UAH 16 million was saved during the reconstruction of the high-rise building in Gostomel.
"Today, the demand for justice and anti-corruption is extremely high. Therefore, the supervision of an objective, independent overseer, trusted by the whole world, ensures transparency, efficiency and sustainability of the recovery processes. And UNDP plays a key role, as it has the experience and resources necessary to oversee project implementation. Such oversight helps to avoid corruption, abuse and inefficient use of funds. And this is important for increasing people's trust in the government," said Kravchenko.
During the conversation with the UN Under-Secretary-General, Krachenko expressed hope that UNDP would provide technical support for the implementation of new projects to rebuild Kyiv region.