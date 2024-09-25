In Gostomel, an apartment building destroyed by Russians was restored at the expense of UNITED24: video

In the Kyiv region, the UNITED24 presidential program has restored an apartment building in Hostomel that was destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. The 300 residents will return to their homes. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

As Kravchenko pointed out, this is the 4th building commissioned under the UNITED24 program.

The day before, the restored house was inspected by Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv RMA, and Christoforos Politis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ukraine.

A five-story building in Gostomel at 1 Rekunova Street was destroyed by Russians in March 2022. During the artillery shelling, a section in one of the entrances was completely destroyed, and 9 apartments were destroyed to the ground. In addition, the walls, roof, windows and doors, facades were damaged, and the heating system and all utility networks were out of order.

Reconstruction began in May 2023.

The scope of work was enormous: 9 apartments, walls and internal partitions were completely restored, entrances and common areas were repaired, the attic was insulated, a new roof with ventilation and gutters was installed, windows, doors, balconies were replaced where necessary, and apartments were renovated - said the head of CRMA.

Ruslan Kravchenko also noted that a total of 18 apartment buildings are currently being restored in Kyiv region as part of the UNITED24 program. More than 4 thousand people who lost their homes to the Russian occupiers will be able to return home. 4 of the restored apartment buildings have already been put into operation, and the rest will be commissioned soon. In addition, 3 schools in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts are being rebuilt at the expense of UNITED24.

I am grateful to our international partners, the UNDP, who provided technical supervision over the entire cycle of work. It is important for people to return to their well-maintained homes. There was also strict control by the KRSA. My principled position is transparent and accountable reconstruction, as well as efficient use of funds - emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

During the reconstruction of this facility, we were able to save UAH 16.8 million, partly during the tender process and partly during the work, as all materials were purchased at market prices.

The playground near the house was restored at his own expense by Andriy Negrych, the GEM Foundation's chief operating officer.

"I am glad to hear children's laughter in the yards and on playgrounds. This means that people are returning to normal life and planning for the future in Ukraine," Kravchenko added.