Restoration of Kyiv region: RMA told about plans for 2024

This year, Kyiv region will continue to actively restore the facilities destroyed and damaged as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, this year, the first facilities restored at the expense of UNITED24 and the Consequences Elimination Fund will be commissioned and put into operation. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration of Architecture and Construction, told about plans to restore Kyiv region in 2024, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, in 2024, 106 facilities worth more than UAH 3 billion 898 million will be restored in the region at the expense of the fundraising platform UNITED24 and the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. In particular, 18 high-rise buildings, five schools and one stadium will be overhauled or reconstructed.

UNITED24 will restore 22 facilities worth over UAH 758 million (major repairs and reconstruction). And the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression will restore 84 facilities worth over UAH 3 billion 140 million (major repairs, reconstruction, new construction).

In addition, 18 facilities worth more than UAH 170.3 million will be repaired with the help of the regional program for the construction of civil defense facilities . Also, 92 new houses worth UAH 436 million will be built in the region with the help of the regional housing restoration program.

As part of the second phase of the eRestoration program, the Kyiv region plans to issue certificates for the purchase of up to 1,500 properties this year. In addition, under the third stage of the program, compensation is planned for the construction of up to 3,000 objects - new housing to replace the destroyed ones.

Also, according to the experimental comprehensive project of reconstruction in Borodyanka, 37 facilities are planned to be restored and built in 2024 for a total of UAH 2 billion 900 million.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, because Russia's attacks do not stop for a minute. But I believe that together we will be able to defeat the enemy, rebuild our region and create a better future for our children. So let's keep working," Kravchenko said.

In the Kyiv region, out of more than 29,000 objects destroyed or damaged by Russians, almost 17,500 have been restored in full or in part. More than 220 shelters have been repaired in the region and more than 2,500 additional places in kindergartens have been created.