New esports achievement of Ukraine: NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament

On September 22, the Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere won the Counter-Strike 2 ESL Pro League Season 20 tournament. This is the third major trophy for 2024.

In the final of the tournament, NAVI met the Turkish team Eternal Fire. The Ukrainian team managed to win three out of five cards, so they took first place in one of the most important tournaments of the year with a score of 3:2.

Pro League is a series of tournaments organized by the German tournament operator ESL since 2015. This year, 32 teams took part in the competition and played for a prize pool of $750 000. The ESL Pro League S20 final took place in Malta, St. Julians.

In 2024, NAVI showed extremely good results: they became the champions of the PGL Major in Copenhagen and won the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Natus Vincere esports organization is owned by businessman Maxim Krippa. It is known for its victories in the world's largest tournaments. The team has been systematically helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2022 and has been an ambassador of UNITED24.